The Most Popular Hobbies for Kids Today Are All Indoor Activities

A survey of 1,000 kids aged 7 to 12 found their most popular hobbies today are all things done indoors. The top five are watching TV, watching YouTube, reading books, playing video games, and watching other streaming services.

1. Watching TV.

2. Watching YouTube videos.

3. Reading books.

4. Video games.

5. Watching other streaming services.

6. Playing with toys.

7. Playing mobile games.

8. Cooking.

9. Building forts.

10. Puzzles or board games. (SWNS)