The Best Graduation Songs of the Past 25 Years

This week is all about commiserating with the Class of 2020 about their anticlimactic final school year . . . so “Rolling Stone” has put together a list of the 20 best GRADUATION songs of the past 25 years.

They defined “graduation songs” as, quote, “Songs [that] have captured the proper feelings of pride, nostalgia, excitement and sadness that accompany such a rite of passage.”

Here’s the list . . .

1. “The Climb”, Miley Cyrus, 2009

2. “Photograph”, Nickelback, 2005

3. “Moment 4 Life”, Nicki Minaj, 2010

4. “Sing”, My Chemical Romance, 2010

5. “All My Friends”, LCD Soundsystem, 2007

6. “See You Again”, Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth, 2015

7. “How Far We’ve Come”, Matchbox 20, 2007

8. “I Hope You Dance”, Lee Ann Womack, 2000

9. “My Last Semester”, The Wonder Years, 2010

10. “Am I Wrong”, Nico & Vinz, 2013

11. “I Can”, Nas, 2003

12. “Unwritten”, Natasha Bedingfield, 2004

13. “Breakaway”, Kelly Clarkson, 2004

14. “Graduation (Friends Forever)”, Vitamin C, 2000

15. “Started from the Bottom”, Drake, 2013

16. “I Will Remember You”, Sarah McLachlan, 1995

17. “Everybody’s Free (to Wear Sunscreen)”, Baz Luhrmann, 1998

18. “Firework”, Katy Perry, 2010

19. “We Are Young”, Fun featuring Janelle Monáe, 2011

20. “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)”, Green Day, 1997