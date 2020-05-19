The Average Person Comes Up with 2,190 Excuses a Year to Avoid Doing Stuff

On an average day, how many times do you AVOID doing things? A new poll found the average American comes up with six excuses a day for avoiding stuff. That’s 2,190 excuses a year.
Here are the five most common go-to excuses we like to use . . .
1. “I’m too tired.”
2. “I can’t really afford it.”
3. “I don’t have enough time.”
4. “It’s too much of a hassle.”
5. “I forgot.”
The survey also asked people to name the top situations that require an excuse.
The most common things that need an excuse are not wanting to run errands . . . not wanting to exercise . . . not wanting to eat healthy . . . and stuff related to social events, like skipping them or showing up late.