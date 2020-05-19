1-888-691-1079

The Average Person Comes Up with 2,190 Excuses a Year to Avoid Doing Stuff

by | May 19, 2020 | News

On an average day, how many times do you AVOID doing things?  A new poll found the average American comes up with six excuses a day for avoiding stuff.  That’s 2,190 excuses a year.

Here are the five most common go-to excuses we like to use . . .

1.  “I’m too tired.”

2.  “I can’t really afford it.”

3.  “I don’t have enough time.”

4.  “It’s too much of a hassle.”

5.  “I forgot.”

The survey also asked people to name the top situations that require an excuse.

The most common things that need an excuse are not wanting to run errands . . . not wanting to exercise . . . not wanting to eat healthy . . . and stuff related to social events, like skipping them or showing up late. 

