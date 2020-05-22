The 100 Most Watched Shows of the 2019-2020 Season

The 2019-2020 TV season ended on Wednesday . . . and it definitely lacked the fanfare that the May finales usually bring, since a lot of the shows were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nevertheless, here’s how the Top 20 shook out, in terms of average total viewers:

1. “Sunday Night Football”, NBC, 20 million viewers

2. “NCIS”, CBS, 15.3 million viewers

3. The NFL’s “Thursday Night Football”, Fox / NFL Network, 15 million viewers

4. The NFL’s “Monday Night Football”, ESPN, 12.8 million viewers

5. “FBI”, CBS, 12.6 million viewers

6. “Blue Bloods”, CBS, 12 million viewers

7. “Chicago Fire”, NBC, 11.7 million viewers

8. “This Is Us”, NBC, 11.5 million viewers

9. “Young Sheldon”, CBS, 11.4 million viewers

10. “Chicago PD”, NBC, 11.23 million viewers

11. “Chicago Med”, NBC, 11.22 million viewers

12. “The Good Doctor”, ABC, 10.82 million viewers

13. “The Masked Singer”, Fox, 10.8 million viewers

14. “Bull”, CBS, 10.6 million viewers

15. “60 Minutes”, CBS, 10.5 million viewers

16. “9-1-1”, Fox, 10.42 million viewers

17. “The Voice”, NBC, 10.4 million viewers

18. “FBI: Most Wanted”, CBS, 10.2 million viewers

19. “The Voice” (Tuesdays), NBC, 9.73 million viewers

20. “New Amsterdam”, NBC, 9.7 million viewers

Overall, CBS was the most-watched network, and Fox had the best ratings within the 18-49 demo. By the way, isn’t it incredible that “NCIS” is the #1 scripted show in its 17TH SEASON?

(Variety.com has a list of the Top 100 . . . both in terms of the coveted 18- to 49-year-old demo and overall viewers.)