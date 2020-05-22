The 100 Most Watched Shows of the 2019-2020 Season

The 2019-2020 TV season ended on Wednesday . . . and it definitely lacked the fanfare that the May finales usually bring, since a lot of the shows were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nevertheless, here’s how the Top 20 shook out, in terms of average total viewers:
1. “Sunday Night Football”, NBC, 20 million viewers
2. “NCIS”, CBS, 15.3 million viewers
3. The NFL’s “Thursday Night Football”, Fox / NFL Network, 15 million viewers
4. The NFL’s “Monday Night Football”, ESPN, 12.8 million viewers
5. “FBI”, CBS, 12.6 million viewers
6. “Blue Bloods”, CBS, 12 million viewers
7. “Chicago Fire”, NBC, 11.7 million viewers
8. “This Is Us”, NBC, 11.5 million viewers
9. “Young Sheldon”, CBS, 11.4 million viewers
10. “Chicago PD”, NBC, 11.23 million viewers
11. “Chicago Med”, NBC, 11.22 million viewers
12. “The Good Doctor”, ABC, 10.82 million viewers
13. “The Masked Singer”, Fox, 10.8 million viewers
14. “Bull”, CBS, 10.6 million viewers
15. “60 Minutes”, CBS, 10.5 million viewers
16. “9-1-1”, Fox, 10.42 million viewers
17. “The Voice”, NBC, 10.4 million viewers
18. “FBI: Most Wanted”, CBS, 10.2 million viewers
19. “The Voice” (Tuesdays), NBC, 9.73 million viewers
20. “New Amsterdam”, NBC, 9.7 million viewers
Overall, CBS was the most-watched network, and Fox had the best ratings within the 18-49 demo. By the way, isn’t it incredible that “NCIS” is the #1 scripted show in its 17TH SEASON?
(Variety.com has a list of the Top 100 . . . both in terms of the coveted 18- to 49-year-old demo and overall viewers.)