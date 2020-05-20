Celebrities Doing Good: Beyoncé and Brad Pitt Speak to Graduates

1. BEYONCÉ has joined the list of celebrities who’ll speak at the “Dear Class of 2020” event, streaming live on YouTube on Saturday, June 6th at 3:00 P.M. Eastern.

Facebook : Beyoncé

The lineup also includes the Obamas, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Bill and Melinda Gates, Jennifer Lopez, and more . . . with performers including BTS, Lizzo, Doja Cat, and Megan Thee Stallion.

YouTube announced Beyoncé, BTS, the Obamas, Taylor Swift and more will be among those joining “Dear Class of 2020.” pic.twitter.com/BdDxYQqQDP — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 19, 2020

2. BRAD PITT gave a video shout-out to graduates of Missouri State University. Brad is from Springfield, where Missouri State is located . . . but he went to the University of Missouri.

This is why we adore Brad Pitt 😭 his shout-out to the Missouri State class of 2020 pic.twitter.com/sptWSIVDd7 — Simply Brad (@SimplyBradCom) May 19, 2020

3. A virtual concert to benefit Long Island healthcare workers will include performances by Joan Jett, Pat Benatar, Blue Oyster Cult, Taking Back Sunday, Dream Theater, and more. It goes down May 31st.