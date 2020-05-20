1-888-691-1079

Celebrities Doing Good: Beyoncé and Brad Pitt Speak to Graduates

by | May 20, 2020 | News

1.  BEYONCÉ has joined the list of celebrities who’ll speak at the “Dear Class of 2020” event, streaming live on YouTube on Saturday, June 6th at 3:00 P.M. Eastern.

facebook
Facebook : Beyoncé

The lineup also includes the ObamasTaylor SwiftLady GagaBill and Melinda GatesJennifer Lopez, and more . . . with performers including BTSLizzoDoja Cat, and Megan Thee Stallion.

2.  BRAD PITT gave a video shout-out to graduates of Missouri State University.  Brad is from Springfield, where Missouri State is located . . . but he went to the University of Missouri.

3.  A virtual concert to benefit Long Island healthcare workers will include performances by Joan JettPat BenatarBlue Oyster CultTaking Back SundayDream Theater, and more.  It goes down May 31st.

Share

Share this page with your friends.

Check out these stories: