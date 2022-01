It’s the DQ Valley Day Hero with 107.9 RGV FM!

We have seen so many everyday heroes. Teachers, Nurses, Moms, Neighbors, Firemen, and we LOVE to recognize them!

It’s our time to highlight some of these incredible acts. Nominate YOUR HERO today! Tell us why they deserve to be recognized and we will be picking HEROES DAILY! Every winner gets a DQ ice cream cake!

Read Contest Rules Here