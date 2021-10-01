Tune in every weekday AT 8 AM to Roxy on 107.9 to hear what the 80’s song of the day will be!
THIS WEEK’S SONG OF THE DAY IS…..MATERIAL GIRL BY MADONNA!
You will have 3 chances to hear the song through out the day!
When you hear it in its entirety (the whole song) call 888-691-1079 for your chance to be the 8th caller and win $80!
Even better news?! You can WIN MORE THAN ONCE!! There is absolutely NO LIMIT!
Must be 18 and over to win.