Entravision General Contest Rules

Must be 18 years of age or older.

Must be a legal resident of the United States.

Not an employee of or a member of the immediate family of an employee of Entravision Communications Corporation or of any of their affiliated entities, affiliated advertising agencies or participating sponsor/promotion patrons (collectively, the “Sponsors”).

Winner(s) are responsible for all federal, state or local taxes and any other expenses associated with my receipt or use of the Prize.

Prize is not transferable, and Prize may not be substituted or redeemed for cash value. Sponsors provide no warranty whatsoever with respect to the Prize, and Prize is accepted on an “as-is” basis.

Winners consent and agree to allow any Sponsor to use winners name, voice, character or likeness in any announcement, advertising or broadcasting material relating to the Contest or incidental thereto, without additional financial or other compensation.

Winners hold the Sponsors and their officers, directors, shareholders, employees, agents and representatives harmless from any claim, damage, loss or injury (including physical injuries) which may arise, directly or indirectly, as a result of any and all elements of my receipt or use of the Prize awarded herein.

Winners waive and relinquish any rights and benefits that they have or may have under any statute, law or rule to the effect that a general release does not extend to claims which a creditor does not know or suspect to exist in his or her favor at the time of executing such release. Winners will be made aware and acknowledge that they may hereafter discover facts in addition to or different from those which they now know or believe to be true with respect to the matters specifically or generally referred to as released in this document, but it is the Prize winners intention to fully settle and release any and all matters, disputes and differences, known and unknown, suspected and unsuspected, with respect to each and every matter specifically or generally referred to as released once they come in a sign for their prize, notwithstanding discovery or existence of any such additional or different facts.

All prizes must be claimed within 14 days of winning, or in the cases of event tickets, before the date of the event, whichever comes first, otherwise the prize will be forfeited.

Previous winners must wait 30 days to be eligible to win on any station.