An ex McDonald’s employee got on Reddit and claimed Sundays are the worst day for fast food, because senior management is never there. So everyone slacks off and quality suffers. We’ve also seen people claim Monday is the worst though, because employees are burnt out from the weekend. And because a lot of restaurants get shipments on Tuesday, so some of the ingredients aren’t as fresh.

We’ve seen other people claim that TODAY is the worst day for fast food. They say Mondays are when employees are most likely to be burned out from the weekend . . . just like the rest of us.

And a lot of restaurants get new shipments on Tuesdays. So on Mondays, some of the ingredients might not be as fresh.

