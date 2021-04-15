Netflix has been keeping you awake for years, and now they want to help you go to sleep. They teamed up with the meditation app Headspace for a new show called “Headspace Guide to Sleep”. It premieres in two weeks.

A good night’s sleep has been hard to come by for a lot of people over the past year. And now Netflix . . . which probably shares some of the blame . . . is coming to the rescue.

They’re teaming up with the meditation app Headspace for an animated series called “Headspace Guide to Sleep”.

It’ll explore, quote, “the science behind a healthy night’s sleep and provide tips on how to get the best sleep you’ve ever had.”

Each 15-minute episode explores a new topic, like insomnia, stress, whether looking at your phone in bed is really that bad, and sleeping pills.

And they end with a “guided wind-down designed to help you on your journey to better sleep.” It’ll be out in two weeks.

Meanwhile, Headspace’s rival app Calm teamed up with HBO Max for a show called “A World of Calm”.

