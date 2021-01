FOX SOUTH TEXAS AND 107.9 RGV FM IS HERE TO HELP WITH ONE OF LIFE’S EVERYDAY EMERGENCIES, WHAT’S FOR DINNER?! 9-1-1 AND 9-1-1 LONE STAR PREMIERE MONDAY AT 7PM. WATCH THE SHOWS MONDAY STARTING AT 7PM THEN BE LISTENING TO 107.9 RGV FM TUESDAY MORNING BETWEEN 7AM AND NOON FOR A CHANCE TO WIN ONE OF 5X $100 GIFT CARDS!