(UPI) — A 17-year-old Texas girl earned two Guinness World Records, thanks to her legs, which each measure more than 4 feet long.

Maci Currin, 17, of Cedar Park, was certified by Guinness as having the world’s longest legs (female), as well as the longest legs on a teenager.

Currin’s left leg measures 4 feet, 5.25 inches long, while her right leg measures 4 feet, 4.87 inches long.

The girl said she comes from a tall family, but none of her relatives match her 6-foot, 10-inch stature.

Currin said she hopes to someday set the Guinness record for the world’s tallest professional model

Source: Youtube