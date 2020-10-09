There was yet another hearing in the endless debate over BRITNEY SPEARS’ conservatorship, and her OWN LAWYER is saying that she isn’t too sharp.

The lawyer was in court without Britney, and was speaking on her behalf, so the judge asked if he could have her sign a document to confirm her feelings. But the lawyer said she didn’t even have the brain power to handle that.

He compared her to a comatose patient . . . in terms of her incapability of signing a legal document. He said that comatose patients can have their lawyers speak for them, and that should be the case for Britney, even though she ISN’T in a coma.