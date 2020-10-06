A guy in England spent $550 on a billboard back in January to try to find a girlfriend . . . and it actually worked. He’s now in a relationship with one of the women who contacted him, and he says they’re in love.

There’s a 30-year-old guy named Mark Rofe in Sheffield, England . . . and back in January, he spent $550 to rent a billboard to try to find himself a girlfriend. It said, quote, “Single? Date Mark. This could be the sign you’ve been waiting for.”

And somehow, it actually worked. A 28-year-old woman reached out to Mark through the website he put on the billboard.

He says she reached out, quote, “before it got any mainstream media attention” . . . and they started talking.

He wound up going on a date with her, as well as two other women who applied, but he connected with her the most . . . and now they’re in a relationship and in love.

(Daily Mail)