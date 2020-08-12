80% of people say they’re “creatures of habit.” The top things we do exactly the same each day include sleeping on the same side of the bed, sitting in the same spot on the sofa, and styling our hair the same way.

This is the type of list that makes you want to go swim with sharks and bungee jump naked . . .

1. Sleep on the same side of the bed.

2. Sit in the exact same spot on the sofa.

3. Have the same bedtime routine.

4. Style your hair the same way.

5. Wear the same outfits over and over again.

6. Shop at the same stores.

7. Always use the same brand of toilet paper.

8. Eat the same breakfast.

9. Buy the same foods at the grocery store.

10. Eat dinner at a specific time.

A few more that ranked lower were going to bed and waking up at the same time . . . using the same coffee mug . . . ordering from the same restaurants . . . and listening to the same playlists over and over.

